One person hospitalized after shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Tuesday and was in critical but stable condition, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 700 block of Garrett Street. Police have not release any additional details at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.