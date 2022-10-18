One person hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro overnight, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting overnight off Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 1:12 a.m. to West Market Street and North Holden Road, where they found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. The person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police said in the news release that they determined the shooting happened off Wendover Avenue. No other details were released.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.