One person hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro overnight, police say

A Guilford County Superior Court jury on Friday convicted 31-year-old Meranda Chantel Watlington of Greensboro of first-degree murder in the death of Zanelle Tucker, who died after being crushed by a Ford Explorer when Watlington twice drove into a crowd after a brawl at a local gas station. The jury also convicted Fana Aquette Felton, 30, of being an accessory to the crime.