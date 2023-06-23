GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized overnight after a shooting near Bywood Road and Phillips Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to that area at 12:52 a.m. and located a gunshot victim with a serious injury, police said.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, the victim or what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

