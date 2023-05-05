GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting overnight in the 3800 block of West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a report of gunfire and located one victim with a gunshot wound. Police have not released any other details at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.