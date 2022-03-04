 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person injured in shooting early Friday in Greensboro, police say
One person injured in shooting early Friday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Friday after a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 3:06 a.m. to a call about a shooting and found the gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. The news release said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police have not released further details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

