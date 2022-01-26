One person injured in shooting Tuesday night at Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting at 125 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area at 6:45 p.m. shortly after a victim arrived at Moses Cone Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said in the news release.

Police said they are looking for three male suspects, possibly juveniles.

Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the police department, said Wednesday morning that there was a dispute between two parties that happened inside the mall prior to the shooting. The victim was an adult male and he was not an employee of any business at the mall, Glenn said.