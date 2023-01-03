One person is in critical condition after shooting Tuesday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person is in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Comstock Lane after reports of gunshots. Shortly afterward, one person with a gunshot wound arrived to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle.

Police did not release any additional details about the person who was hospitalized.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.