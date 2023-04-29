A Greensboro man died Saturday morning after his damaged car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 40 East near West Wendover Avenue, authorities said.

Marcell Houston, 43, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala east on I-40 when his vehicle ran off the highway and crashed into the concrete median barrier near Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said.

Following the collision, Houston's vehicle came to rest in the highway's middle lane of travel, police said.

Witnesses told officers that Houston was standing next to his vehicle's open driver's door when a 2003 Mercedes S55 AMG sedan driven by William Alston, 73, of Greensboro was traveling east on I-40, police said.

Alston's vehicle then collided with Houston's car and Houston, police said. Houston's car then went off the highway, struck a guardrail and came to rest on the highway's right shoulder, police said.

Alston's vehicle also went off the highway and came to rest against the median wall, police said.

Houston was on the paved left shoulder behind Alston's vehicle, police said. Houston was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Alston also was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Selena Bostic, 47, of Greensboro, a passenger in Alston's vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Houston's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said. Impairment is not considered a factor in the incident, police said.

The Greensboro Police Department's crash reconstruction unit is investigating the incident.