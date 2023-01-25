One person shot in Greensboro early today

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early this morning in Greensboro.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Autumn Drive just before 1 a.m.

No suspect information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.