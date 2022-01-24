 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person wounded in shooting early Monday in Greensboro, police say
top story breaking

One person wounded in shooting early Monday in Greensboro, police say

Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Monday after a shooting on West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of West Wendover Avenue and found a gunshot victim with "non-life threatening injuries," according to the news release. The person was considered to be in stable condition when taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

