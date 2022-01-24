One person wounded in shooting early Monday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized early Monday after a shooting on West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of West Wendover Avenue and found a gunshot victim with "non-life threatening injuries," according to the news release. The person was considered to be in stable condition when taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.