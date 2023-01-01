One person wounded in shooting early New Year's Day in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was hospitalized overnight after being shot on the first day of the new year.

Greensboro police officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after reports of gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

The news release did not provide any details about the victim, and said no information about a suspect is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.