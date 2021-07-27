One person wounded in shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that wounded one person.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim, who was reported to be in stable condition, was wounded in the 2300 block of Huffman Street, according to information provided in a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the hospital at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived by private vehicle, police said in the news release. No additional details were provided.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.