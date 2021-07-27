 Skip to main content
One person wounded in shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police say
One person wounded in shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that wounded one person.

The victim, who was reported to be in stable condition, was wounded in the 2300 block of Huffman Street, according to information provided in a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the hospital at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived by private vehicle, police said in the news release. No additional details were provided.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. Or, go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

