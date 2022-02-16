One person wounded in shooting Tuesday night in Greensboro, police say

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — One person was wounded Tuesday night during a shooting in the 2700 block of Patio Place, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 7:22 p.m. and found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
No suspect information was available. Police have not released any other details.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.
