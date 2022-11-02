 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

One person wounded in shooting Tuesday night in Guilford County, officials say

  • 0
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
barbol88

Deputies responded to a shooting at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the "southwest part" of Guilford County where one victim was taken to the hospital, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office would not provide the location of the shooting when asked by the News & Record on Wednesday.

The gunshot victim found at the scene was taken to a local hospital; the person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the news release.

No other details were available from the sheriff's office about the victim.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Allen at 336-641- 2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippines: Families mourn lives lost in deadly mudslides

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert