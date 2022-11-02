One person wounded in shooting Tuesday night in Guilford County, officials say

Deputies responded to a shooting at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the "southwest part" of Guilford County where one victim was taken to the hospital, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office would not provide the location of the shooting when asked by the News & Record on Wednesday.

The gunshot victim found at the scene was taken to a local hospital; the person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the news release.

No other details were available from the sheriff's office about the victim.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Allen at 336-641- 2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.