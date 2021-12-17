Over $800,000 worth of property recovered in multi-agency investigation, Guilford sheriff's office says

KERNSERSVILLE — A months-long investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies ended Friday when authorities seized drugs, firearms and over $800,000 worth of stolen property, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

In the past month, Guilford, Forsyth and Rockingham sheriff's offices, along with the High Point Police Department, investigated thefts of stolen property, including flatbed trailers, shipping containers, heavy farm machinery, automobiles, a tractor-trailer and a trailer full of Ashely Furniture property, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities searched eight locations, including multiple addresses the 8600 block of Warner Road in Kernersville, 7533 Anthony Road in Kernersville, addresses in Yadkinville and the business TMC Trucking and Grading LLC, located at 8631 Warner Road, Kernersville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the searches, authorities seized methamphetamine, heroin, numerous firearms and stolen property. The stolen property is estimated to value more than $800,000, the sheriff's office said.

The stolen property was reported missing to several law enforcement agencies, including Greensboro and High Point police, along with several sheriff's offices.