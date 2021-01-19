 Skip to main content
Pair charged with human trafficking after forcing boy to work and give them his pay, Burlington police say
Pair charged with human trafficking after forcing boy to work and give them his pay, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON — Authorities charged a man and woman with human trafficking after the pair forced a boy to work and give them his pay, Burlington police said in a news release. 

On Jan. 2, officers located a missing juvenile during an investigation, according to police.

Jose Isaac Flores-Angel.jpg

Jose Isaac Flores-Angel

Officers learned the boy had legally immigrated to the United States and was staying with relatives. Shortly after his arrival, the relatives allegedly gave the boy false identification and forced him to work at an area business. The relatives took all money that the boy earned from his job, police said. 

Gloria Arely Garcia.jpg

Gloria Arely Garcia

Gloria Arely Garcia, 35, and Jose Isaac Flores-Angel, 23, were arrested and charged with human trafficking and involuntary servitude. They were both released on bond, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or submit a tip on the mobile App P3 Tips or at www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

