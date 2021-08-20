Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities arrested two people arrested and seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a High Point drug bust Thursday, police said in a news release.

When detectives learned Adones Vandehrall, 20, of Greensboro was planning to deliver five pounds of methamphetamine to the north side of High Point, they intercepted Vanderhall, but he attempted to flee from officers, according to police.

Vanderhall crashed his vehicle into a detective's car and fled on foot. With the help of additional officers, including K-9 officers, authorities tracked Vanderhall through woods and creeks until he was found hiding in a drainage culvert, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car, and after securing a search warrant for a High Point apartment, an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized, police said.

Vanderhall and 52-year-old Christina Elliot of High Point were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking in fentanyl.

Both are in custody at the High Point jail, Vanderhall under a $100,000 secured bail and Elliot under a $25,000 secured bail.

Since April, police said Vanderhall has been charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell heroin, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of sell and deliver cocaine.