Pedestrian, 67, dies after hit-and-run collision Friday night in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 67-year-old man has died from injuries received Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on North Church Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the 2900 block of North Church Street to a reported hit-and-run and found Jerry Martin McBride, of Greensboro, in the southbound lane suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he died the following day, police said.

Police located a black 2002 Saturn L200 south of the collision location. The driver fled before officers arrived.

No other details were released by police as of early Monday.

