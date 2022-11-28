 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Pedestrian, 67, dies after hit-and-run collision Friday night in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

GREENSBORO — A 67-year-old man has died from injuries received Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on North Church Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to the 2900 block of North Church Street to a reported hit-and-run and found Jerry Martin McBride, of Greensboro, in the southbound lane suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he died the following day, police said.

Police located a black 2002 Saturn L200 south of the collision location. The driver fled before officers arrived.

No other details were released by police as of early Monday.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte native who graduated from Winston-Salem State University in 2018. But on Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Is it true that earthquakes help trees grow?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert