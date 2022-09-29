Pedestrian struck in drive-thru line at Greensboro restaurant dies from her injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — A 50-year-old woman died Sunday after she fell in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant last week and was hit by a vehicle in the drive-thru, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 21, officers responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Road in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries.

Linda Jenkins of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. She was struck by a 2005 Cadillac Escalade that was in the drive-thru area, police said.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital and succumbed Sunday to injuries she sustained in the accident.

The driver of the Cadillac, Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle, the release said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating the incident, police said.