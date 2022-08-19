Pedestrian struck, killed early Friday while crossing US 421 in Winston-Salem, police say

A person crossing U.S. 421 on foot early today was struck and killed by a car, police said.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to southbound U.S. 421 near Linville Road for a report of someone hit while walking across the road, police said in a news release.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS. Police have not been able to identify him yet.

Police said the 23-year-old driver from Winston-Salem remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 421 were closed for about four hours.

This is the 13th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 19 at the same time last year, police said.