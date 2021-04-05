 Skip to main content
Person found shot along Glenwood Avenue Monday afternoon, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO— A person was found suffering from a gunshot would Monday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a call about shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the wounded person. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

