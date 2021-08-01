Person found shot at Greensboro park, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a park on Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to Hester Park, 910 Ailanthus St, in response to a call about an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Police are not looking for a suspect at this time, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.