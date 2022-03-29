Person found shot in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 30 block of Ackland Drive. They found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.