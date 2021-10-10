Person found shot in the area of Mayfair Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mayfair Avenue at 4:29 p.m. Saturday. They found a gunshot victim with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victim was was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No information regarding a suspect was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.