Person found shot on Hudgins Drive in south Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 2:56 a.m. to a shooting in the the 1800 block of Hudgins Drive. Responding officers found one gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the release.

Suspect information was not available and no additional information given.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.