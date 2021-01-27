 Skip to main content
Person found shot on North Elm Street, Greensboro police say
Person found shot on North Elm Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after finding a person with a gunshot wound on North Elm Street Tuesday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the 3600 block of North Elm Street and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. 

The person, whose medical condition was not immediately known, was taken to a local hospital, police said.

No information about a suspect was available and the investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

