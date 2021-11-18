 Skip to main content
Person found shot on Patio Place, Greensboro police say
Person found shot on Patio Place, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found with a gunshot wound late Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to the release.

No additional information, nor a description of a suspect, was immediately available, police said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

