Person found shot on South Elm Street early Sunday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was found with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of South Elm Street early Sunday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired located one gunshot victim at 1:35 a.m. The victim, whose name and condition was not in the release, was taken to a hospital.

Police had no information regarding a suspect and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.