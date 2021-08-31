Person found shot on Stockton Way in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was shot at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 11:10 a.m. to the shooting in the 200 block of Stockton Way. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police released no further information about the incident and the victim’s condition was not information available.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.