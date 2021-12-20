Person injured in shooting late Monday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting late Monday in which a person was injured, according to a news release from Greenboro police.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Phillips Avenue in reference to the shooting. Officers located one person with a gunshot wound, police said.

The person suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately available and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.