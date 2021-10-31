Person injured in shooting on Randolph Avenue in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. They found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital. No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.