Person seriously hurt in Greensboro shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 4:20 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at U.S. 29 in reference to shots fired, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. Information regarding a suspect was not available and police closed the area to traffic for several hours while they investigated the incident. The area has since reopened to traffic.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

