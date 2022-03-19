 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Person shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A shooting Friday night is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim died, police said.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kuang Y Adrong, police said Saturday morning in a news release.

Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road for a report of an aggravated assault. They found one person who had been shot. 

No further details were available, including information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert