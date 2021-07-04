 Skip to main content
Person shot in east Greensboro, authorities say
breaking top story

Person shot in east Greensboro, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A person was shot late Saturday in east Greensboro, police said in a news release.

At 11:20: p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Joy Ann Terrace. They found a gunshot victim who was determined to be in stable condition. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

No information was available about the suspect or suspects. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

