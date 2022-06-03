Person shot in Greensboro late Friday afternoon, police say

GREENSBORO — A person was shot late Friday afternoon in west Greensboro, police said in a news release.

At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Hiltin Place and West Market Street. They located one victim suffering from gunshot injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.