 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Person shot in Greensboro late Friday afternoon, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A person was shot late Friday afternoon in west Greensboro, police said in a news release.

At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Hiltin Place and West Market Street. They located one victim suffering from gunshot injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rats are being trained to be sent into earthquake debris wearing tiny backpacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert