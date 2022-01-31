 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person shot in the leg in High Point on Monday afternoon, police say
HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a person on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a report about an assault at the Penske Truck Rental, 1925 Brentwood St. They found found one victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the release. The victim was transported to a local hospital and police did not know the victim’s medical status.

Several vehicles also were struck by gunfire, police said.

No further details were released and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about violent or or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or via the P3 mobile app.

