Person shot outside UNCG student housing complex
GREENSBORO — A person was shot in the parking lot of a UNCG student housing complex on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The unidentified person, who a UNCG spokeswoman said was not a university student, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Greensboro Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation, which also includes the UNCG Police Department.

At 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the Spring Garden Apartments, 1540 Spring Garden St., after a report of a shooting, Greensboro police said in a news release. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing. No other injuries were reported.

The university issued a Spartan Alert on social media asking students to shelter in place for about an hour after the shooting. Police have since determined the area is safe, but asks people to avoid it because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

