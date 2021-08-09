 Skip to main content
Person suffers minor injuries after vehicle is shot at while southbound on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Person suffers minor injuries after vehicle is shot at while southbound on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that occurred on U.S. 29 on Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 3602 Rehobeth Church Road in reference to an aggravated assault. The victim told police that their vehicle was struck by gunfire while traveling southbound U.S. 29 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim received minor injuries and was treated by medical staff, according to the release.

Police had no information about a suspect and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Breaking News