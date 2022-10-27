Person taken into custody after 4 hours of negotiations at Greensboro home, police say

GREENSBORO — Police were able to take a person into custody after nearly four hours of negotiations Wednesday that began when officers arrived at a home where gunfire was reported.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Rotherwood Road, where someone was actively firing a weapon. Upon officers' arrival, the subject retreated into the residence alone, barricading themselves, police said in a news release.

Officers immediately began attempting negotiations and the Special Response and Hostage Negotiation teams responded.

Officers were able to take the person into custody without incident about 8:50 p.m., police said in the news release.

Police have not released any details at this time about the person in custody or about any charges that may be filed.