 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Person taken into custody after 4 hours of negotiations at Greensboro home, police say

  • 0
Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police were able to take a person into custody after nearly four hours of negotiations Wednesday that began when officers arrived at a home where gunfire was reported.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Rotherwood Road, where someone was actively firing a weapon. Upon officers' arrival, the subject retreated into the residence alone, barricading themselves, police said in a news release.

Officers immediately began attempting negotiations and the Special Response and Hostage Negotiation teams responded.

Officers were able to take the person into custody without incident about 8:50 p.m., police said in the news release.

Police have not released any details at this time about the person in custody or about any charges that may be filed.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on shrine in Shiraz

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert