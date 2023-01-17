 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Two men armed with handguns robbed a pizza restaurant late Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza at 1015 E. Cone Boulevard after the robbery was reported.

The two men took an undisclosed amount of cash and then left on foot, according to the release.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Conservationists in Thailand capture infrared drone video of sea turtle laying eggs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert