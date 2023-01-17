Pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Two men armed with handguns robbed a pizza restaurant late Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza at 1015 E. Cone Boulevard after the robbery was reported.

The two men took an undisclosed amount of cash and then left on foot, according to the release.

No additional information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.