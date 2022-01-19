Pleasant Garden man charged in shooting that hospitalized 2 people in Asheboro, police say

Joel Demandrae Thompson, no age listed, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. to 1012 Cedar Falls Road on a report of a shooting and found 29-year-old Randy Christopher Brower of Kernersville with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local medical facility. While officers were at the Cedar Falls Road address, they learned that another shooting victim, 27-year-old Jordan Lee Blackwell of Asheboro, was taken to a local medical facility by private vehicle.