Pleasant Garden man charged in shooting that hospitalized 2 people in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO — A Pleasant Garden man was arrested Wednesday in a shooting Tuesday night that injured two people, police said.

Joel Demandrae Thompson, no age listed, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. to 1012 Cedar Falls Road on a report of a shooting and found 29-year-old Randy Christopher Brower of Kernersville with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local medical facility. While officers were at the Cedar Falls Road address, they learned that another shooting victim, 27-year-old Jordan Lee Blackwell of Asheboro, was taken to a local medical facility by private vehicle.

Thompson is in the Randolph County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond, police said.

Joel Demandrae Thompson

Thompson

 Asheboro Police Department, provided
