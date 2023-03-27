GREENSBORO — One person was shot late Sunday night at Coco Bongo and taken to a hospital for treatment, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Randleman Road and located the gunshot victim.

No details were immediately released by police about the victim, or that person's injuries and condition; any possible suspects; or what may have led to the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.