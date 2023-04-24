GREENSBORO — Police responded to two separate shootings overnight that seriously injured two people.

At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Great Stops in the 1400 block of West Gate City Boulevard for someone who had been shot at a nearby apartment complex on 102 Grovecrest Way. The victim, who had a serious injury, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 12:41 a.m. today, officers responded to the Lees Brass Taps Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Battleground Avenue for a gunshot victim who had a life-threatening injury, police said. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any other information in the shootings.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.