GREENSBORO — Gun violence has taken the life of another teenager in Greensboro.

Deja Rae Reaves, 18, died Tuesday night after being wounded in a shooting earlier that evening, Greensboro police said in a news release. A second victim is expected to recover.

Police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sullivan Street. Additional details were not immediately available.

Reaves' death marks the 18th homicide in the city in 2023.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.