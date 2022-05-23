Police are investigating 2 shootings Sunday in Greensboro; 3 people hospitalized with injuries

GREENSBORO — Police say three people were injured Sunday after two separate shootings in Greensboro.

At 2:09 a.m., officers who responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Elm Street found two victims, who were taken "with unknown injuries" to a local hospital by ambulance, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called about shooting in the 2500 block of East Wendover Avenue, where they found one victim. That person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, police said in the news release.

Police have not released any other details about the victims' ages or conditions as of Monday morning. It's unclear what led to either shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.