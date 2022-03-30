Police are seeking tips about vehicle seen near shooting Tuesday night in High Point that left 1 man hospitalized

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at Pantry Fried Chicken, where someone was reportedly filming a rap video when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

While officers responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m., Kyle Johnson, 22, of Mebane, arrived at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to the spine. Johnson’s medical condition is listed as critical, but stable. He was driven by his cousin, Jamel Keshon Garrett, 21, of Burlington, High Point police said in a news release.

During the investigation, it was reported an independent entity was filming a rap video at Pantry Fried Chicken, at 2921 E. Martin Luther King Drive, which had been advertised on Instagram. Video footage was obtained capturing an older model (possibly 2000s) Nissan Xterra, blue with gray trim, traveling east on Martin Luther King Drive, police said in the news release.

As the vehicle turned north onto Hendrix Street, the suspect(s) fired between six to eight shots at the group, striking Johnson, police said.

After reviewing additional camera footage, another victim was observed retreating inside the Pantry Fried Chicken store and fell in the kitchen area, suffering from a gunshot wound, possibly to the upper arm. This victim left the rear of the business and has not been located or identified.

When Garrett took Johnson for medical treatment, officers observed two handguns and two rifles inside Garrett's vehicle, police said in the news release.

Garrett is a convicted felon and was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and possession of weapons of mass destruction. He was given a $20,000 secured bond, which was posted and he was released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.