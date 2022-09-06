Police arrest man in Greensboro bank robbery

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with a bank robbery last week, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers arrested Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, on Saturday and charged him with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.
At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Bank of America at 1616 E. Bessemer Ave. after a robbery was reported. Police said the robber implied he had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.
Crime Stoppers later offered up to a $5,000 reward for information in the case.