Police: Bouncer at Blind Tiger fatally shot unarmed man; city investigating

GREENSBORO — The man arrested in the fatal shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday was employed as a bouncer for the nightclub, police said Monday.

Jason Leonard, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Pedro Alegria, 19, according to police.

Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Leonard was working security that night for the popular music venue and that Alegria was unarmed at the time of the shooting, which occurred at 2:16 a.m.

The shooting left patrons scrambling for cover, according to 911 recordings.

The club’s general manager, Don “Doc” Beck, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The club, which Cambareri said is temporarily shut down, is under investigation by the city’s Safety Review Board. It’s the second investigation this year of The Blind Tiger by the board.

In April, the city shut the club down after two shootings occurred within days of each other.

“The site visits revealed numerous safety and code violations, as well as unpermitted structural changes,” Trey Davis, an assistant city manager, wrote in an April email to the City Council.

The business was able to reopen after all the issues were brought into compliance.

The City Council created the Safety Review Board in December 2021 to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars.

In a text to the News & Record, Davis said the board also is looking at two other clubs that experienced gun-related incidents over the weekend: Secrets Cabaret of Greensboro at 2507 W. Gate City Blvd., and Arizona Pete’s at 2900 Patterson St.

Asked for details on the events at Secrets Cabaret, Cambareri sent a news release indicating that Joyeil Glover, 41, of Greensboro died after she was shot in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at 2:21 a.m. Saturday.

However, the establishment’s owner told the News & Record on Monday that the gunfire came from a Shell gas station across the street from his business.

“It was a bunch of people over there, about 40 people over there, and a big fight broke out,” said the owner, who didn’t want to be identified. “And all of a sudden all we heard was gunshots going everywhere, just everywhere. And people were running from across the street to our establishment. They was running to the Taco Bell just trying to get away from the bullets.”

Cambareri late Monday evening confirmed police responded to 2514 W. Gate City Blvd., the address for the Shell gas station.

She also said no injuries were reported in the incident at Arizona Pete’s, where off-duty police officers were handling security. Five people were arrested after vehicles were shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Efforts to reach a manager or owner at Arizona Pete’s for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she is concerned about “2-to-6” clubs — establishments that stay open past 2 a.m. but are not legally allowed to serve alcohol.

“There are a number of them that have been popping up, and we have had a lot of concerns expressed over these 2-to-6 establishments,” Vaughan said. “And The Blind Tiger did have a 2-to-6 afterparty.”

And when violence occurs at one of these places, enter the Safety Review Board.

“When you have a business that has a history or is developing a history of violence, than we have to do something about it and we are limited what we can do,” Vaughan said. “I think the safety plan does two things: It actually does help a business gain compliance and become safer. And if that doesn’t happen, it helps us build a record as a nuisance.”

However, Councilman Justin Outling said the board doesn’t really address the problem. He suggested the city dedicate resources to advising businesses on how to reduce the crime in their area and helping them find resources for private security.

“(The Blind Tiger) incident evidences the fact that we need to be proactive in terms of preventing violent crime,” he said. “Citing an organization or business and shutting them down for code violations that have nothing to do with the incidents of violence at their business or elsewhere — it gives the symbolism of action but no substance.”