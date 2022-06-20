Police: Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BURLINGTON — Police say they arrested a 23-year-old woman after recently receiving information indicating a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Burlington Police Department and the school administration worked together to confirm the allegations and the relationship between the school employee and one student, police said in a news release Monday.

Marissa Faye Carter, of Burlington, was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student, both felonies, police said in the news release.

She was initially held in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.

No other students were found to have been involved.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.