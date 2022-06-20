 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police: Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

  • 0
Marissa Carter.jpg

Carter

 Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — Police say they arrested a 23-year-old woman after recently receiving information indicating a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Burlington Police Department and the school administration worked together to confirm the allegations and the relationship between the school employee and one student, police said in a news release Monday.

Marissa Faye Carter, of Burlington, was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student, both felonies, police said in the news release.

She was initially held in the Alamance County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and has since been released.

No other students were found to have been involved.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this one thing can bring us closer to ultra-fast travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert