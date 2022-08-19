 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police charge 19-year-old in death of Greensboro woman last year

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a 19-year-old Friday in the 2021 killing of a 21-year-old Greensboro woman.

Antoine Marice Reid of Greensboro is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, police said in a news release.

Police say he shot Keyona Deasia Walker on July 25, 2021. Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. that day to the 200 block of East Whittington Street for an aggravated assault and found Walker injured. She died the next day, police said.

